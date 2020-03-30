



BOSTON (CBS) — These days, with no live athletic competition to be found anywhere, most sports fans have been relegated to binge-watching “Tiger King.” Yet a different Tiger may soon be able to deliver something else for sports fans to watch.

That’s at least what some golf fans can hope for after Phil Mickelson sent out a pair of tweets on Sunday that certainly caught the attention of folks who are desperate to see any form of competition on their televisions.

It began when a Twitter user asked a question to Mickelson and Tiger Woods: “Do you think there is a chance you two go play a round mic’d up with one camera guy and just put it out there on a stream for people to watch?? We need live sports.”

Mickelson replied with three words: “Working on it.”

Working on it — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) March 30, 2020

Being in a fragile state, one sports fan begged Mickelson to please not tease.

Mickelson replied: “I don’t tease. I’m kinda a sure thing.”

I don’t tease. I’m kinda a sure thing — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) March 30, 2020

In a separate conversation, Mickelson said he wanted to organize an event while remaining sensitive to the seriousness of the global coronavirus pandemic.

I will try to put up some content that is entertaining and fun but I also want to sensitive to the seriousness of the situation. Both from a health perspective as well as for those who aren’t sick but will be adversely affected with their job or economically. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) March 16, 2020

Under normal circumstances, a Tiger vs. Phil match would be a big deal, just as it was back in November 2018. That was when Tiger and Phil participated in “The Match,” a made-for-TV, winner-take-all, $9 million event at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. It was a pay-per-view event, but technical issues led to it being made available for free. Mickelson won that event on the third extra hole, just before darkness became a significant factor.

Official viewing numbers aren’t known, but considering it aired the day after Thanksgiving — a day without too much going on in the world of sports — it was a fairly big deal.

If a rematch were to occur during this extended stretch without any sports? Well, it may still be a pipe dream at this point in time. But suffice it to say, if it were to happen, it would be the most-watched golf match in the history of the world — both on television and streaming online:

Hopefully, “working on it” can become “sure thing.” The sports worlds needs to see it — and also needs to stop watching the backyard zoo fella from Oklahoma. It’s getting out of hand.