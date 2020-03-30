Comments
AGAWAM (CBS) – Six Flags New England is temporarily suspending operations and delaying the opening of the 2020 season due to coronavirus.
Park operators said on Monday they plan to open in the middle of May “or as soon as possible thereafter.”
There have been no reported coronavirus cases at the park.
Anyone who bought prepaid tickets will have them extended to the end of the 2020 season. Current season passes will extended an additional month for every month Six Flags is closed. In addition, season pass holders will receive a free membership level upgrade for the rest of 2020.