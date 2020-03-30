



BOSTON (CBS) – As daily life seems to have come to a halt, Governor Charlie Baker emphasized the need to donate in the fight against the coronavirus – not just face masks, but blood.

“Things like giving blood are not only important but more necessary than ever to ensure the health of our residents and our communities,” Baker said Monday.

While social distancing limits the number of people who can donate at a time, anyone who wants to give blood can set up an appointment with the American Red Cross online.

Some donors, like Megan Lilly of Boston, have been trying to get an appointment to donate at the American Red Cross in Dedham for weeks with no luck, though.

“It says click here to see available times – and there’s absolutely nothing,” Lilly said. “Every time I do that, it just says all appointment times for this location, this date are full.”

Lilly said she’s frustrated and has seen Facebook comments about similar results, but she understands why extra precautions are necessary during this pandemic. “I think more than anything, it just feels a little bit confusing, but I imagine they’re probably really overloaded and trying to respect all social distancing protocols.”

A spokesperson for the Red Cross of Massachusetts, Kelly Isenor, asked people to keep trying for appointments if they don’t get one right away.

“Please do not feel discouraged if there is not an immediate appointment available – patients still need you,” said Isenor. “As experts have emphasized, there is no certain end date in this fight against coronavirus and the Red Cross needs the help of blood donors and blood drive hosts to maintain a sufficient blood supply for weeks to come.”

And in the spirit of giving, Lilly told WBZ-TV she’ll do whatever she can to help.

“I’ll keep checking and trying,” she said.