NORWOOD (CBS) — A coronavirus outbreak at a Norwood senior center has family members of the residents worried about their loved ones’ lives.

Kayla Malone’s 82-year-old grandmother, Gail Bean, lives at the center. “I’m definitely scared and she’s gone through so much,” Malone said.

Bean is living at Charlwell House Health and Rehab Center in Norwood. Malone said she, along with all other families, received a letter in the mail from the facility saying some staff members and residents had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We honestly didn’t know the severity of the outbreak there,” Malone said.

Those who tested positive for the virus were removed from the facility. But Malone said she first caught wind of the news through the media, and not the facility that’s caring for her grandmother.

“Pretty shocked and upset for the lack of communication,” she said.

Charlwell House said they have not allowed any visitors into their building in the past two weeks. They are now taking everyone’s temperature every day and asking a lot of questions.

“She does know there is a virus and it’s serious and we are not able to see her,” Malone said.

She said her grandmother suffers with a number of medical issues, which is why her family is being extra careful.

“Not knowing about a fever is life and death,” Malone said.

Charlwell House is not the only senior center with this problem. Other facilities in the state are also reporting confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

Malone said her grandmother is tough, but she’s worried for her safety and well being during these challenging times.

“It’s difficult because we don’t want to get her sick,” she said. “She has beaten all odds and to have this taking her would be devastating.”