CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New Hampshire rose to 214 Saturday after 27 new cases were identified, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
The new cases include 17 women, nine men and one boy. Eleven of the new cases reside in Rockingham County. Hillsborough County, other than Manchester and Nashua, had four new cases, Merrimack County had three, Grafton County had two, Strafford County had one and the cities of Manchester and Nashua both had three new cases.
Eight of the new cases were spread through community transmission. Most of the remaining cases had either traveled to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.
Three of the new cases have been hospitalized. So far, 33 patients, or 15% of cases, have been hospitalized.
Two people have died of a coronavirus-related illness in the state, and thousands have been tested.