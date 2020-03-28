BERKLEY (CBS) — An 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were both killed after a car hit a tree and caught fire in Berkley. The crash occurred on Sanford Street around 6:10 p.m. Friday.
According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, Christian Couto, 19, and Devyn Crosby, 18, both of Berkley, were killed in the crash. Another 19-year-old Berkley man was found walking around the scene when first responders arrived.
“Despite the fire, a Berkley police office risked his safety to extricate one of the occupants and attempted to extricate a second before the fire began to fully engulf the car,” a statement from the D.A. said.
The third person was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he is still in stable condition.
Investigators believe Couto was driving, Crosby was in the back seat, and the third person was in the front passenger seat.
No foul play is suspected, the D.A. said.