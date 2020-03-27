EAST BOSTON (CBS) — A coronavirus testing facility for first responders will open Saturday in East Boston, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced Friday during a news conference. He said this first facility at Suffolk Downs is a pilot program.
Walsh said the the facility will be for qualified EMTs, firefighters and police officers only, and that they will first be screened to make sure they meet the state criteria for testing.
“What the mayor is trying to make happen is accessibility for first responders who meet those guidelines,” said Boston Chief of Health and Human Services Marty Martinez.
Martinez said first responders will get tested by appointment and that the city would try to get as many people tested as possible.
“This is an important step to keeping our first responders safe and healthy, and we have to do that because our first responders are our front line folks,” Walsh said.