BOSTON (CBS) — Restaurant and bar chain Tavern in the Square began giving away care packages to local families in need during the coronavirus crisis Friday. The restaurant gave them out at all nine locations.
Employees packed up fruits, vegetables, juice, meat, eggs, pasta and other foods to be delivered to locations in Boston, Lowell, Burlington and Shrewsbury. Anyone in the community was welcome to swing by and pick up two filled bags.
The Burlington location’s general manager, Matt Verzi, said the restaurant’s owners wanted to do something to support their community during this difficult time.
“We put together this project to make care packages for members of the community who might be struggling and having a tough time just trying to get food on the table,” he said.
In addition to the food, the bags contained a roll of paper towels and two rolls of toilet paper.
The packages were being handed out on a first come, first serve basis. Each location had 100 bags of groceries to give away.