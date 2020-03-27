BOSTON (CBS) – Additional Massachusetts State Police troopers are being deployed to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket to assist with the coronavirus emergency.
Two troopers will be sent to Nantucket and one will be added to Martha’s Vineyard to help existing State Police personnel. The troopers will be in place next week.
Due to the recent arrival of summer residents, the Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard Boards of Selectmen requested that the statewide stay home order be stricter on the islands.
It is estimated that hundreds of more people are on the islands than there were 30 days ago.
The additional troopers will perform general patrol and policing duties and assist the local police departments.
As of Thursday there were three confirmed cases of coronavirus on the islands.