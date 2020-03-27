PROVIDENCE, R.I (AP) — Travelers coming from New York will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in Rhode Island, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced Thursday.
The Democrat said the state National Guard will be posted at bus terminals and train stations to collect contact information from New York travelers. The guard is already posted at the airport to take the information from all arriving passengers.
State police will also be stopping vehicles with New York plates in order to collect the information. Commercial vehicles, including tractor trailers, won’t be stopped, nor will drivers simply passing through the state, she said.
The information collected from travelers will only be used for public health reasons, not for police or immigration purposes, Raimondo said.
