CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are working on an alternative treatment that can be used when a hospital runs out of ventilators.
The researchers are testing whether a drug called TPA that is now used to treat blood clots in heart attack and stroke victims could also clear blood clots that form in the lungs of some people in respiratory failure.
Doctors are planning to test this approach at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and at a hospital in Colorado.