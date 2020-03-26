Comments
MASHPEE (CBS) – A 46-year-old Mashpee man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a woman found dead in a Center Street apartment.
Police were called to the apartment at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday morning.
“Upon arrival police discovered an unresponsive female with obvious signs of blunt force trauma,” the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office said. “She was determined to be deceased.”
The suspect, who has not been identified, is hospitalized as a result of injuries he sustained.
The incident is under investigation by Mashpee Police, State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.