



CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu issued a stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sununu said the issue does not prevent residents from leaving their homes, but it will require all non-essential businesses to close.

New Hampshire schools will now be closed and remote learning will take place until May 4.

“This continuation will provide teachers, parents, and students a level of certainty and continuity that remote learning will go on,” Sununu tweeted. “We’re leading the nation in ensuring our students continue to receive a quality education.”

The order is similar to one issued by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker earlier in the week.

“Over the past 24 hours we have received calls & requests for a mandatory shelter in place,” Sununu said on Twitter. “This is not a shelter in place. No one will be prevented from leaving their home & the state is not closing its borders. In taking these actions, we are aligning with our regional partners.”

Sununu shared a graphic that details what is allowed and what will be prohibited as a result of the order.

THREAD: Today, I announced that the State of New Hampshire will be issuing a Stay-at-Home order and directing all non-essential businesses that have not already voluntarily closed to end in-person and public-interacting operations by 11:59 PM tomorrow, March 27, 2020. pic.twitter.com/wLO7KZB2hj — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) March 26, 2020

Grocery stores, pharmacies, doctor’s offices and hospitals, gas stations, banks and credit union, takeout and delivery from restaurants, school lunch deliveries, and essential businesses can remain operational.

Businesses such as non-essential retail stores and malls, barbershops, hair salons, cosmetic stores, movie theaters and bowling alleys will be forced to close.

All state beaches along the seacoast will be closed as a result of the order.