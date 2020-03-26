CHELMSFORD (CBS) — Market Basket said Thursday that an employee at its store in Chelmsford has tested positive for coronavirus. He last worked at the supermarket on March 15.
The employee is recovering at home in self-quarantine. Market Basket said it has notified public health officials and is following their guidance.
“The health and safety of our Associates and that of our customers are our highest priority and we are moving swiftly to take all of the appropriate measures and ensure that we can continue to serve our customers in good health,” said Market Basket spokeswoman Justine Griffin in a statement. “In addition to Market Basket’s heightened disinfection program, we are bringing in a specialized cleaning crew overnight who will clean and disinfect the store.”
Market Basket said it has been disinfecting high-touch surfaces and offering wipes to customers and workers. Employees have been told to wash their hands frequently.
There have been 1,838 confirmed cases of coronavirus so far in Massachusetts.