BOSTON (CBS) — A player in the Red Sox minor league system has tested positive for coronavirus, the team announced Tuesday night.

The player was last seen at the team’s spring training complex on March 15 and tested positive in his hometown on Monday, so the team believes he contracted the virus after they left Fort Myers. The player is currently doing well and the team is following MLB suggested protocols, CDC guidelines, and local public health recommendations for care. They will not comment further on the player’s situation going forward out of respect for his privacy.

Most players had left Fort Myers after MLB canceled the rest of spring training on March 12, but a small group remained to work out at the taeam’s facilities. But the team is now shutting down Fenway South/JetBlue Park for at least two weeks.

“Given the timing of the player’s positive test and travel, we believe it is more likely that he contracted COVID-19 after he left Fort Myers. Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, the club is shutting down Fenway South from all activity effective today, for at least two weeks. In the meantime, Fenway South/JetBlue Park will undergo a “deep cleaning” to fully disinfect the facility,” the Red Sox said in a release.

“Following the advice of healthcare professionals, the club has instructed all players and staff who came into close contact with the affected player to self-quarantine for a period of two weeks,” the release continued. “During this pandemic, the health and safety of our players and employees and those in our community is prioritized over all else. The club will continue to follow recommendations set forth by health officials, Major League Baseball, and our own medical team.”

This is the first known positive test by any member of the Red Sox organization. Among Boston sports, Celtics guard Marcus Smart has also tested positive for coronavirus.