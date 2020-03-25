SALEM (CBS) — House Rep. Seth Moulton is self-quarantining after experiencing coronavirus symptoms. The Salem Democrat said he’s felt ill for the past several days.

“On Thursday, I began feeling unwell with a low grade fever and a concerning tightness in my chest, to a degree I’ve never felt before, that lasted several days,” Moulton said in a statement. “I have also had a sore throat, though no serious cough, along with body aches and unusual fatigue.”

Moulton said a House of Representatives doctor told him he does not qualify for a coronavirus test because his symptoms are minor. But Moulton said he will stay home and self-quarantine until seven days after his symptoms approve.

“I have been steadily improving and even went for a run yesterday, carefully keeping my distance from others, but I don’t want to risk the chance that I pass this, or whatever other respiratory illness I have if it is not the coronavirus, on to a colleague or fellow traveler,” Moulton said. “It’s our responsibility—all of ours—to stop the spread of this virus and help flatten the curve.”

Moulton said most of his staff in Salem and Washington, D.C has been working from home and self-isolating even before he began experiencing symptoms. He acknowledged he will “potentially miss some important votes” as a result of his self-quarantine.