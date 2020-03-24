



BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is set to be introduced by the Buccaneers and hold his first Tampa Bay press conference on Tuesday. But since the coronavirus pandemic has canceled just about everything sports related, that press conference will only be a conference call.

So before he chats as a Buccaneer for the first time, Brady shared some tips for the world as it deals with the pandemic. The quarterback took to Instagram to hand off some advice from TB12 for the best practices to stay healthy.

“Stay healthy, stay safe! Check out the @tb12sports immunity boost game plan at the link in my bio,” the post read. “Courage, Hope, Joy, Love – We are all in this together.”

That advice includes staying hydrated, eating your vegetables, eating lots of protein and getting plenty of sleep. You can see the full list of tips on the TB12 website.

In the video accompanying the post, Brady said we’ll all get through the ordeal together.

“Hey guys, I hope you’re staying safe and healthy out there,” said Brady. “Just wanted to share with you some of the tips that we at TB12 put together. We’re in a tough moment, but I know we can overcome it. Just taking some of these small steps can really make a huge difference in your life. They have in mine. I try and live by them every day and not just in moments in crisis. But we have one body. We’re going to do the best we can to take care of it.

“I am with you guys. You have my support and I know we’re going to get through this together,” he added

Brady’s conference call with the Buccaneers is scheduled for noon on Tuesday.