



BOSTON (CBS) — Cam Newton will be a free agent in the very near future. The Carolina Panthers are releasing their veteran quarterback, according to Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The move — which could happen as early as Tuesday — was expected after Carolina signed Teddy Bridgewater in free agency and failed to find any takers for Newton on the trade market. The Panthers reportedly tried to pawn Newton and his $18.6 million salary off to the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers, according to Ian Rapoport, to no avail.

Now Newton, who will turn 31 in May, is free to sign anywhere he wants — if he finds a taker. He played in just two games in 2019 as he dealt with a Lisfranc injury, landing on IR in November, and he underwent shoulder surgery in 2018. The mounting injuries are a big concern for a quarterback who used to make his living as a dual threat.

Newton was the NFL MVP in 2015 after he threw for 3,837 yard and 35 touchdowns, leading the Panthers to a 15-1 record and a Super Bowl appearance. But since losing to the Broncos in Super Bowl 50, the Panthers are just 23-23, with Newton tossing 65 touchdowns to 44 interceptions. After averaging 641 rushing yards and nine touchdowns per season from 2011-15, Newton averaged 534 rushing yards and five touchdowns per season from 2016-18.

It seems unlikely that the New England Patriots will turn to Newton to take over for Tom Brady. The team is high on second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham, and signed veteran Brian Hoyer over the weekend to join Cody Kessler on their QB depth chart. Unless Newton is willing to take a massive paycut, the Patriots probably don’t have enough cap space to sign him and fill the other needs up and down the roster.

But Newton now joins Jameis Winston and Joe Flacco among veteran quarterbacks looking for a new team this offseason.