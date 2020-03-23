



BOSTON (CBS) — Fever, cough and shortness of breath are the typical symptoms of the coronavirus, but doctors say there is another symptom to keep an eye out for– a loss of smell.

Ear, nose and throat experts in the U.K. discovered that many patients who test positive for the novel coronavirus report anosmia, the loss of the sense of smell. In fact, in South Korea, 30% of patients with mild disease reported a loss of smell as the most significant symptom.

It is not uncommon to lose your sense of smell when you have an upper respiratory virus, so it’s not necessarily surprising that the coronavirus would do the same.

Doctors in different regions of the world are reporting a sharp rise in the number of patients reporting a loss of smell. Many patients are reporting a loss of taste as well.

Researchers are concerned that these patients who only have a loss of smell and no other symptoms of illness may be hidden carriers of the coronavirus who don’t meet criteria for testing or isolation. These carriers may be spreading the virus without even knowing it.

Researchers are also warning healthcare workers that when seeing a patient with a new loss of smell, they should consider wearing full personal protective equipment (PPE) when examining that patient.