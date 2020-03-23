WOONSOCKET, R.I. (CBS) – CVS is the latest company to announce it will be hiring thousands of workers and giving bonuses to employees during the coronavirus pandemic. The Woonsocket-based retailer and pharmacy said it’s looking to fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles nationwide.
Some of the jobs CVS is hiring for include stores associates, home delivery drivers, distribution center employees and customer service workers. CVS said it will use virtual job fairs and virtual interviews to make the hires.
News | CVS Health to Provide Bonuses, Add Benefits and Hire 50,000 in Response to Pandemic https://t.co/lyUtDlZ6HM #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/AYPmkUVJsj
— CVS Health (@CVSHealth) March 23, 2020
Pharmacists, store associates and managers who have been required to work on-site during the pandemic will be getting bonuses ranging from $150 to $500.
CVS also announced it will be giving 24 hours of paid sick time leave to part-time workers during the pandemic. Full-time employees already have paid sick leave and CVS is giving a 14-day paid leave to any employee who tests positive for coronavirus or needs to be quarantined.
“The health and wellbeing of our colleagues has always come first,” CVS CEO Larry Merlo said in a statement. “We’ve been working around the clock to increase availability of supplies and update protocols to ensure our stores are safe for colleagues and customers alike.”
Other major companies like Amazon and Walmart have also recently announced hiring sprees.