BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA is modifying the Commuter Rail’s reduced service schedule to address demand for travel by medical professionals during the coronavirus crisis. Effective Wednesday, five Commuter Rail trains will arrive in Boston prior to 7 a.m.
“The specific intent of these changes is to allow essential workers to travel with enough time to meet to shift changes at hospitals and other medical facilities,” the MBTA said Monday.
Commuter Rail Changes:
- Haverhill Line: Departs Reading at 5:50 a.m. Arrives at North Station at 6:23 a.m.
- Lowell Line: Departs Lowell at 5:35 a.m. Arrives at North Station 6:23 a.m.
- Fitchburg Line: Departs Wachusett at 4:50 a.m. Arrives at North Station at 6:30 a.m.
- Newburyport/Rockport: Departs Newburyport at 5:35 a.m. and 6:03 a.m. from Beverly. Arrives at North Station at 6:41 a.m.
- Needham Line: Departs Needham Heights at 5:45 a.m. Arrives at South Station at 6:24 a.m.
CHECK: Commuter Rail Schedule
The MBTA is also strongly urging customers to avoid any unnecessary travel, and is encouraging social distancing.
On the Green Line, the MBTA put signs on seats that said, “For the safety of the operator please refrain from using this seat During the COVID-19 Emergency Response.” On Saturday, the MBTA implemented rear-door boarding on all buses and trolleys at street-level stops on the Green Line and Mattapan Line.
All vehicles including buses, trolleys and subway cars are disinfected every 24 hours. High contact surfaces such as fare gates and hand rails in subway stations are cleaned every four hours.
For more information visit: www.mbta.com/covid19