BOSTON (CBS) – A Boston College student has tested positive for coronavirus and is in isolation on campus. The student is at the Thomas More Apartments, BC President William Leahy said in a letter to the university community.
Boston College closed its residence halls on March 15, except to students facing international travel restrictions or serious personal issues. There are approximately 375 undergrads still on campus, according to BC.
The school also said 19 other students have tested positive, mainly those who were studying abroad this semester and either returned home or to off-campus apartments.