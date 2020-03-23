



BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots brought in veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer over the weekend, but he may not be in New England to serve as a veteran backup. According to Hoyer’s agent, the quarterback is going to get a chance to start for the Patriots.

Hoyer has spent the better part of his 11-year career holding a clipboard, starting just 38 of his 69 NFL games. Five of those seasons — over two different stints — were spent backing up Tom Brady on the Patriots.

Now he’s back for a third time to help fill the void left by Brady’s departure for Tampa Bay. Hoyer joins a quarterback room in New England that includes second-year QB Jarrett Stidham and Cody Kessler, and given all the feel-good stories that are coming out about Stidham’s future, the veteran figures to slot in right behind the 23-year-old on the Patriots depth chart.

Not so fast, says Hoyer’s agent, Joe Linta. He told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport that Hoyer took less money from New England because they’re giving him a shot to win the starting job.

“It someone offered him $5 million or $6 million to be a backup, Brian still would’ve wanted to be back in New England,” Linta told Rapoport. “They gave him a chance to compete for the starting job, and that’s all he asked for.”

Hoyer started one game for the Indianapolis Colts last season, and has started seven games over the last three years. His teams have lost all seven of those games, with Hoyer just 1-11 over his last 12 career starts. Hoyer is just 16-22 over his career.

If that worries you about Hoyer potentially being the starting quarterback of the Patriots to start 2020, fear not. As someone who has been in the New England offense twice before, Hoyer is here to serve as a mentor for Stidham, and give the youngster a veteran mind to pick from in training camp — not to mention push him for the starting job.

Even if Hoyer lands the starting job in Week 1, it won’t be his for long. Hoyer’s actual job wit the Patriots will be much more important than winning games in 2020.