BOSTON (CBS) – The Patriots have agreed to a contract with quarterback Brian Hoyer, who previously served as Tom Brady’s backup in New England.
Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reported the news on Sunday.
BREAKING: The #Patriots have reached agreements with QB Brian Hoyer and former Jets LB Brandon Copeland today. This will be Hoyer's third tour of duty with in New England.
— Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) March 22, 2020
Hoyer will be suiting up for the Patriots for a third stint in Foxboro. He started his career with New England from 2009-2011.
After stints in Arizona, Cleveland, Houston and Chicago, Hoyer briefly returned to New England in 2017. The Patriots released him in 2019 and he signed with the Indianapolis Colts.
Hoyer has started 38 games in his career.