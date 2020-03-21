



NEW BEDFORD (CBS) – The remains of a New Bedford soldier have been returned home, but the coronavirus pandemic means he will be laid to rest with just his immediate family members in attendance.

“It’s really hard because we were originally told we could have 25, then 15, and now it’s 10,” said brother Ricky Kirby.

The family said Private First Class Justin Kirby was born to serve his country. However, earlier this month, he was killed during a training exercise at Fort Irwin National Training Center in California.

“It was a training accident. They do warfare simulation, and there was an accident that took place and took his life,” said brother Jason Kirby.

“He met every challenge – he had a beautiful heart, so many special gifts,” said Kirby’s mother Patricia Kirby.

Kirby received a private state police escort from Logan Airport to his home city of New Bedford.

“He was a positive person and would do absolutely anything for anyone – especially me – and he just gave me hope,” said sister Angela Kirby.

Because of the coronavirus, the family is asking people to line the streets of New Bedford to pay their respects. A private burial with military honors will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery in New Bedford.

“It was going to be really beautiful,” said Patricia Kirby. “But we’ve decided to get him home and get him in place in case the state shuts down ….”

“He would know that you guys can’t come and I’m sure he would appreciate everyone showing up,” said Ricky Kirby.