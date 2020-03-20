BOSTON (CBS) — Baseball probably won’t return anytime in the near future as the world tries to mitigate the coronavirus outbreak. Spring training was canceled, and MLB has suggested that players return home during the league’s hiatis.
But a small group of Red Sox players is sticking it out down in Fort Myers, continuing their workouts at Boston’s spring training complex. On a conference call Thursday night, Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke said pitchers are working out in the morning, with position players taking hacks in the batting cages later in the day.
The numbers, though, are shrinking. After 15 players worked out at the ballpark on Tuesday, only eight did so on Thursday.
Roenicke and his staff have all returned home, so bullpen catcher Mani Martinez and members of the medical and strength and conditioning staff are assisting the players.
“Some of the pitchers really didn’t feel they had somewhere else to go to stay in shape,” Roenicke said, via the Boston Globe. “Whether it was another country or whether it was up north where it’s harder to work out in the cold.”
No Boston players, or members of the coaching staff or team staff, have shown symptoms of coronavirus at this time, according to chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.