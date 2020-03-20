BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady has a pretty solid arsenal to work with down in Tampa Bay. But he may have to negotiate with one of his new receivers, who just so happens to wear Brady’s No. 12 in Tampa.

Chris Godwin is one of the bright young receivers in the NFL. He led all Buccaneers pass-catchers with 86 receptions, 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns in 2019. He’s found the end zone 17 times over his first three NFL seasons.

Those numbers must be music to Brady’s ears, and the quarterback has already reached out to his new target to chat about the possibilities in 2020. But the digits on his jersey did not come up.

That will likely change, considering Brady has an entire empire built around him wearing the No. 12 jersey. And if he asks for it, it doesn’t sound like Godwin will give him much resistance.

But Brady has to ask first.

“My phone has been blowing up over the last 24 hours, on Twitter, Instagram, phone calls, text messages, people asking me the same question. I think it will be very interesting,” Godwin said in an interview with Buccaneers.com. “We haven’t talked about it. We talked briefly, but hadn’t mentioned it at all.

“He reached out to me saying he was excited to come down and play together.” ➡️: @CGtwelve_ on @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/issO6sJ5dQ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020

“If he doesn’t want it and he’s not making a big deal out of it, I’m definitely going to keep it,” Godwin said. “But we’ll see how that goes. I think, just out of respect for what he’s done and what he’s accomplished, the career he’s built for himself, you’ve kind of got to lean into that respect.”

So if (when) Brady does ask for the No. 12 jersey, it doesn’t sound like Godwin will make any wild requests. Having a future Hall of Famer throwing to him may be enough for Godwin to give it up.

As for what the two did discuss on that phone call, Godwin said it was Brady building a relationship with his new weapon.

“The possibilities are endless,” Godwin said the Tampa Bay offense with Brady under center. “Just having a guy that is not only as accomplished as he is, but as smart as he is, being able to come in and just be a personable guy.”