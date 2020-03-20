BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady officially signed his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday. We now know the details of the quarterback’s new deal.
Brady left the Patriots after a 20-year career in New England to sign a two-year contract with the Bucs, with a base salary of $50 million — all guaranteed — according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Brady can earn another $4.5 million in incentives each year.
The deal also has a no-trade clause, according to Schefter, and the Buccaneers cannot franchise tag Brady at the end of the contract. That makes it seem like Brady is looking to get one more contract before he calls it a career.
Brady made $23 million with the Patriots last season, with over $20 million of that part of his signing bonus. It was the highest amount Brady made annually during his career with the Patriots.
According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Brady did not express a desire to return to New England, so the Patriots never made Brady a contract offer this offseason. Only the Bucs and Chargers made him offers.