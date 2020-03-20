NEWINGTON, Conn. (CBS) — Like so many others, Connecticut photographer Kristin Vacca’s business has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. She’s had to close her studio indefinitely and reschedule sessions with clients. But she’s giving people a laugh with a creative photoshoot – meet “Baby TP.”
“After seeing some friends post about toilet paper and the struggle to find any, I said to myself, ‘how can I make people smile during this tough time?'” Vacca told WBZ-TV.
She had already bought some specialty props for a photo appointment that had to be called off. So she decided to set up a mock newborn photoshoot with a roll of toilet paper instead.
The photos show Baby TP swadded in a blanket, sitting in a cradle and snuggling with dolls.
“Definitely the quietest and least messy photoshoot ever!” Vacca said.
The idea is to get people to stop and laugh at a time when people are worried about their jobs and getting groceries.
“I hope this helps others get through a time tough even if for a minute,” she said.
See more of Vacca’s work at The Flash Lady Photography.