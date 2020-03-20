A Look At All The Patriots Picks -- And Needs -- At 2020 NFL DraftBill Belichick has some work to do this offseason. Expect most of it to be done at the NFL Draft.

New York Daily News Hopes Patriots Fall To Last Place In AFC EastThere's blood in the water. The Patriots are vulnerable. It's time to strike. Except for the Jets, of course.

It's Official: Tom Brady Signs His Contract With Tampa Bay BuccaneersIf you were hoping Tuesday's news that Tom Brady was going to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was some sort of nightmare, it's time to wake up. Brady is officially a swashbuckler.

Some Red Sox Players Are Still Working Out In Fort MyersWhile baseball is shut down due to coronavirus, a small group of Red Sox players are sticking it out down in Fort Myers, continuing their workouts at Boston's spring training complex.

Patriots Sign Adrian Phillips, Safety And All-Pro Special TeamerAfter seeing a host of defensive players head out the door in free agency, the Patriots have signed at least one replacement.