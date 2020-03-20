BOSTON (CBS) It’s become paradise lost for Brie Levitan and Kim Murray in Honduras this week for the scuba diving trip of a lifetime. Halfway through the week the government of Honduras closed the borders to air travel.

“We have elderly travelers, people who are concerned about medications running out, people with families at home,” said Murray via FaceTime with WBZ-TV.

They are part of a group of 16 people travelling with Brookline-based East Coast Divers. A week ago, it didn’t seem like risky travel in the Caribbean, but now there are no flights out and few options.

“For all of us, it’s all so crazy,” said Murray. “I don’t think any of us could have imagined the borders were actually going to close.”

It’s a similar story for MaryJane Sarocco, whose daughter, Adriana, is now stranded in Argentina. “My anxiety level is off the charts,” Adriana told WBZ-TV.

She arrived in Argentina on March 1 in the midst of a year-long travel plan. Now weeks later, it’s all changed as she’s not even allowed on a bus to get to an airport hundreds of miles away.

“We can’t even get to that location. We’re stuck trying to figure out what to do next. We can’t get to the next spot to even get us back home.”

On Thursday, the U.S. State Department raised its global health advisory to Level 4 which means “do not travel,” its highest level.

Americans overseas are being instructed to return immediately or shelter in place. “The major concern is people are stuck away and the U.S. government and State Department are doing nothing to help us get them back,” said Nick Fazah, owner of East Coast Divers, who says he tried to get a charter flight for the group into the country but couldn’t get a permit.

MaryJane Sarocco got a letter from Senator Ed Markey’s office saying, “Please know that our office is putting pressure on the Department of State to provide assistance to U.S. citizens who are stranded around the world.” Sarocco said it’s very unsettling not knowing what the next step will be.