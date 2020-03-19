BOSTON (CBS) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were not a very enticing free agent landing spot on Monday. That all changed Tuesday night when news broke that Tom Brady was bringing his talents to the west coast of Florida.
With Bruce Arians replacing Jameis Winston’s pick-sixes with a six-time Super Bowl winner, other free agents are now lining up to go play for the Bucs. Yes, you read that correctly: Free agents want to play for Tampa Bay.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “an unexpected high number of players have reached out to the Buccaneers to let them know they want to join the former Patriots’ QB there.”
As much as people may think Brady is washed up, he still has that LeBron effect, where he can get a bunch of other players to come and join him in — usually taking a pay cut to do so. In New England, it was mostly because of the annual trip to the AFC Championship Game and a good shot at playing for the Super Bowl. In Tampa, well the nice weather probably has something to do with it.
Brady’s deal with the Buccaneers still hasn’t been announced, as the two sides work to finalize the contract. But after that happens, don’t be surprised if a bevvy of players join Brady in Tampa.