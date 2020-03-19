Comments
FOXBORO (CBS) – Patriots ownership is showing its gratitude for Tom Brady with billboards around New England thanking the future Hall of Fame quarterback.
The Kraft family took out billboards with a picture of Brady. They say “Thank you Tom” and “The greatest of all time!”
One of the bilboards is about a mile from Gillette Stadium.
The Billboards are signed “With Love, The Kraft Family and the New England Patriots.”
Mike Reiss of ESPN reports there are 12 of the billboards in New England.