CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:New England Patriots, Patriots News, Tom Brady


FOXBORO (CBS) – Patriots ownership is showing its gratitude for Tom Brady with billboards around New England thanking the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

The Kraft family took out billboards with a picture of Brady. They say “Thank you Tom” and “The greatest of all time!”

One of the bilboards is about a mile from Gillette Stadium.

The Kraft family thanked Tom Brady on a billboard about a mile from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro. (WBZ-TV)

The Billboards are signed “With Love, The Kraft Family and the New England Patriots.”

Mike Reiss of ESPN reports there are 12 of the billboards in New England.

Comments

Leave a Reply