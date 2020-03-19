BOSTON (CBS) — A number of Patriots players have departed New England this week in free agency. Duron Harmon, though, didn’t have much of a choice.

The veteran safety was traded to Detroit this week, in a move that was essentially made to clear some cap space for the Patriots.

That ending to a seven-year Patriots career may have been abrupt, so Harmon took to social media to give a proper farewell and appreciation for his time in New England.

“New England, you have been our home for the last seven years and I am honored to have played for and won three Super Bowl championships with the NeW England Patriots,” Harmon wrote. “Thank you to the Kraft family, Coach Belichick, my teammates and the entire organization for believing in me and supporting my career since drafting me in 2013. It has been an honor playing for a world-class organization that has taught me so much about the game, what it takes to win championships and the importance of giving back to the community.”

Harmon said that he and his wife will continue to raise autism awareness, and that he is looking forward to the next chapter of his career in Detroit.

“Patriots Nation,” Harmon wrote, “you will always have a place in my heart! Thank you.”