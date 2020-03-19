Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A Biogen employee living in Belmont is reportedly under investigation in China after flying there while she was sick.
The Boston Globe reports that Jei Li did not attend the Biogen conference where many people were exposed, but she did come in contact with someone who did.
The Globe said that once she got sick, she flew to China without telling the airline she had been exposed and used drugs to cover up her fever.
Biogen said that it was not notified that she was leaving the U.S. and that she ignored health experts recommendations. She has been since fired.
The Globe said Li and her husband are both being treated for COVID-19.