BOSTON (CBS) – Nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital are stockpiling their own supplies – like masks and gloves – to protect them while they treat coronavirus patients.
They are now asking for help getting N95 masks, surgical masks, shields and goggles.
Medical staff in hospitals across the state are in the same situation.
The Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA) said in a letter to Gov. Charlie Baker there are several ways “we are falling short” during the coronavirus pandemic.
The MNA said facilities still do not have enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and coronavirus tests are still not widely available.
Potentially infected people are still coming to hospitals that are not equipped to treat them in an appropriate setting.
Among a list of suggestions, the MNA said nurses should be provided with gloves, gowns, masks, goggles, and disposable face shields. The group also suggests designating specific areas to address suspected coronavirus cases.
Anyone who can donate supplies to nurses at Brigham and Women’s should email Clair at westcura@gmail.com.