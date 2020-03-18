



(MARE) – Toni is a creative young lady of African American and Caucasian descent. Toni describes herself as a quiet, kind person who likes to be helpful. Others would add that she is resilient, fearless, playful, and has a great smile! Toni enjoys music, sports, painting and watching television. She is doing very well academically. During the last academic year, Toni excelled with her participation in the school band. She has decided to try out again this year, and learn how to play the percussion.

Legally freed for adoption, Toni would thrive in a permanent, loving family with or without other children. Toni would like a family with a mother figure, and she would also love to have a pet! At this time, Toni’s social worker is open to speaking with foster families as well as pre-adoptive families about their interest. It is important that interested families are open to maintaining contact with Toni’s siblings once she is placed in their home.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.