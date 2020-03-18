



BOSTON – After scaling back its service amid the coronavirus pandemic, the MBTA will increase services after some bus routes and train lines experienced crowding that had riders worried about maintaining a social distance.

Beginning on Thursday, the MBTA will increase bus routes with heavy morning ridership. Routes 7, 501, and 504 will operate a modified weekday service. Route 710 will operate regular weekday service. Select express bus routes 325, 326, 351, 352, and 354 will operate on regular weekday schedules.

On Wednesday, Blue Line service was increased to reflect ridership demand. Blue Line trains will arrive every nine to 13 minutes throughout the date.

On the Red Line between Alewife and JFK/UMass Stations, trains will arrive every seven minutes. Red Line trains on the Ashmont and Braintree branches will run every 14 minutes.

Service has been added to the Green Line E branch to support workforce access to area hospitals in the Longwood Medical Area, specifically with more frequency seen between Prudential and Heath Street stations. Green Line B, C, and D branch trolleys will continue to run every seven to 13 minutes.

The Commuter Rail schedule will be modified to support peak ridership hours.

The Mattapan Line will continue to run trolley service every 12 to 26 minutes.

The MBTA will continue to operate full service on the RIDE.

The ferry and the CharlieCard store will be closed.

“These revisions will provide essential services to those who rely on the T to travel, while adding capacity to address concerns related to health and safety,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak.

This week, the MBTA is also implementing new protocols to clean and disinfect all high-contact surfaces on buses during mid-day layover periods.

A list of schedule changes can be found at mbta.com/coronavirus.