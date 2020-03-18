BOSTON (CBS) – The coronavirus pandemic is impacting how real estate companies in Massachusetts are showing off homes for sale.
The Massachusetts Association of Realtors has sent out guidance suggesting that the number of public open houses should be limited.
Any open house that takes place should be managed to comply with Gov. Charlie Baker’s order to prohibit gatherings of 25 people or more.
President Donald Trump also advised against gatherings of 10 or more people.
Due to coronavirus concerns, Redfin canceled open houses for all homes listed by its brokerage. It will limit houses to private in-person tours with only two customers allowed per tour.
In addition, Redfin is offering video chat tours of listings.
Classified Realty Group in North Reading, Reading and Wakefield is not holding open houses this weekend. It will also be available for private showings “consistent with good hygiene practices.”