CANTON (CBS) – Even Dunkin’ is limiting service nationwide due to the coronavirus, though the company is denying social media rumors that it’s shutting down completely. The Canton-based chain has announced that all of its U.S. locations will offer drive-thru, carry-out and delivery only.
A Dunkin’ spokeswoman said a fake letter has circulated online alleging that all Dunkin’ shops were closing Wednesday.
“Contrary to rumors, Dunkin’ restaurants remain open to serve our guests at the drive-thru, with carry-out or delivery service,” Dunkin’ said in a statement. “Dunkin’ is committed to taking care of our guests and being a place of comfort during this difficult time. We and our franchisees are here to keep our guests running.”
Dunkin’ said all restaurants have removed tables and chairs to keep people from congregating. They will also be reducing hours to give employees a break and allow for increased cleaning. Some franchisees have been given the option to temporarily close if there are other Dunkin’ locations nearby.
We’ve got your back. Proud to keep America runnin’, and here for you no matter what.❤ pic.twitter.com/pHarr5VnvY
— Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) March 17, 2020
Massachusetts has already limited all restaurants to take-out and delivery service only.
Dunkin’ is also encouraging customers to order via their mobile app to limit person-to-person contact.