BOSTON (CBS) – Members of the Building Trades Unions are asking construction workers to donate new, unopened respirators to the Boston Public Health Commission.
The unions are also asking for personal protective equipment, which, through BPHC, will be distributed to health care workers during the coronavirus outbreak.
“Every new, unopened mask N95 or above can make a difference,” said Brian Doherty, general agent of the Building Trades Unions. “You may have some in your garage or your company’s warehouse that are unopened and that could help save lives. Please help us get these resources to the Boston Public Health Commission, so they can ensure a centralized and rapid distribution to those on the frontlines.”
The appeal has gone out by phone, email and social media to construction companies who may have equipment that can be donated.
“We must ensure all first responders and frontline health workers, including those providing EMS/EMT services, senior care, home health care, care for the homeless, along with acute care in our hospitals have what they need to stay safe and to continue their critical work,” Doherty said.
Anyone with equipment to donate can email emailems@bostonems.org and to be assigned a drop-off time and location.