BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld announced Wednesday that he’s suspending his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination. His announcement comes after President Donald Trump clinched the GOP nomination Tuesday night.
“I hereby announce that I am suspending my candidacy for President of the United States, effective immediately,” Weld said in a statement.
Weld supported the unsuccessful impeachment effort against Trump. He has also said he would vote for Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden “in a heartbeat” against Trump.
“While I am suspending my candidacy, I want to be clear that I am not suspending my commitment to our nation and to the democratic institutions that set us apart,” Weld said.
The president had accumulated all but one of the available delegates this primary season, with Weld winning a single delegate in the Iowa caucuses. That lone Weld delegate can now vote for Trump if he is the only candidate nominated, according to GOP rules.
