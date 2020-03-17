



BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady has reportedly made his decision. In all likelihood, when free agency opens on Wednesday afternoon, the greatest quarterback of all time will be joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported that “Tampa is the expected landing spot” for Brady, “barring anything unforeseen.” Free agency officially begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the deal will pay Brady $30 million per year.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe also reported Brady to the Bucs. Earlier on Tuesday, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd and WEEI’s Dale Arnold reported that Brady would be heading to the Bucs.

ESPN shared some images of what Brady will look like in his new uniform.

Brady, 42, stunned the sports world Tuesday morning when he posted a farewell to the Patriots organization to his social media accounts. After 20 years together, Brady announced that his football journey was moving elsewhere.

Now, Brady will embark on a brand new challenge as he enters his age 43 season.

Brady is already the most accomplished quarterback in history, with his six Super Bowl wins and 249 wins overall.

Originally drafted in the sixth round with the 199th overall pick by Bill Belichick and the Patriots all the way back in 2000, Brady has accumulated 74,571 passing yards and 541 touchdowns in the regular season, plus another 11,388 yards and 73 touchdowns in the postseason.

As a starting quarterback, Brady owns a 219-64 record in the regular season and a 30-11 record in the playoffs. He’s the only player in NFL history to win six Super Bowls, and his four Super Bowl MVP awards are more than any other player in history.

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians has been anything but shy about his desire to add Brady, with the quarterback making multiple public statements about Brady during the NFL combine. Since then, multiple reports have leaked indicating Tampa’s serious interest in Brady.

The pairing of Brady and the Buccaneers will be a unique one. The Buccaneers have not made the playoffs since 2007, and they haven’t won a playoff game since their Super Bowl run with Jon Gruden in 2002. (They’re 0-2 in their two appearances.)

Brady, meanwhile, has made the postseason in all but one of his 18 seasons as a starter, and he hasn’t missed the playoffs since that same 2002 postseason. Brady has played in 41 playoff games (and won 30 of them) since 2001; the Buccaneers have played in just five playoff games (winning three) in that same span.

With Jameis Winston as their quarterback last season, the Buccaneers started out 3-7 and finished 7-9, far outside of the playoff picture. With Brady replacing Winston (who became the NFL’s first-ever 30-touchdown, 30-interception man), the Bucs are hoping to get back to the playoffs — and possibly the Super Bowl, which will take place in Tampa.