



BOSTON (CBS) — Many adults have questions about the coronavirus and what the future may bring, but kids do too. Here is some advice on how to talk to our children about the coronavirus and its impact on our daily lives.

First and foremost, don’t avoid talking about the virus or the pandemic. Chances are your child has already heard something from conversations at home or from friends. Ask your child what they already know and correct any misinformation. Fill in the gaps where you can, but if you don’t have an answer, say so. You want to be truthful.

Use language that is developmentally appropriate for your child. You may be able to speak to older kids and teens much as you would to adults. But with young kids, you want to use clear, simple language. For example, you might start by saying, “There is a bad germ that is making some people really sick. Not kids so much, but we all have to do what we can to protect our friends and neighbors. That’s why you can’t go to school right now, or have playdates, or go to the playground, but we can do fun things at home and you can still play outside and even ride your bike.”

Choose your words carefully. Avoid stigmatizing others or suggesting that certain ethnic groups are responsible for spreading the virus.

Limit exposure to news about the virus online and on television which can lead to misinformation and anxiety. Explain they may see things or hear things that just aren’t true.

Explain what your family is doing to stay safe, like washing hands frequently, avoiding crowds, and working from home.

Try to stick to a daily routine with regular mealtimes and bedtimes. Some parents are drafting detailed schedules for both academics and playtime.

Lastly, reassure your children that they are safe and that you’re always there to talk to and answer their questions.

Additional resources can be found on the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention website.