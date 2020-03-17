Patriots Super Bowl LV Odds Take Big Hit With Tom Brady's DepartureTom Brady led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and nine Super Bowl appearances over his 20 years in New England. Now that Brady has announced that his career will continue elsewhere, of course New England's Super Bowl odds have taken a hit.

Potential Tom Brady Replacement Off The Board: Teddy Bridgewater Reportedly Set To Sign With PanthersIf you were hoping that Teddy Bridgewater would replace Tom Brady in New England, the bad news just keeps coming.

Julian Edelman Only Needed One Word To Sum Up Relationship With Tom BradyWhen that initial shock wore of Tom Brady's departure wore off, there was really only one question everyone in New England should have been asking themselves. How is Julian Edelman taking the news?

Where Will Tom Brady Play Next? Buccaneers Listed As FavoriteTom Brady will pick his next team in the coming days. Where will the future Hall of Famer end his career?

Panthers Allow Cam Newton To Seek Trade; Might He Be Tom Brady's Replacement?Might Cam Newton be filling Brady's Under Armour cleats in Foxboro.