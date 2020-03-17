NEW YORK (CBS) — All Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury stores are shutting down temporarily starting at the end of Tuesday due to the coronavirus. The company said it will continue to pay and provide benefits to its employees.
Macy’s, Inc. Temporarily Closes Stores Nationwide in Response to COVID-19 Outbreak https://t.co/kyUH0dzz7u
— Macy's News (@macysnews) March 17, 2020
“The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority,” Macy’s, Inc. CEO Jeff Gennette said in a statement. “We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work.”
The closures will last through at least March 31. Customers can still shop online at the stores’ websites.
Macy’s said last month that it would be closing 125 stores over the next three years as department store sales slumped. Macy’s website lists 17 locations in Massachusetts and four in New Hampshire.