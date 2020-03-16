



BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will be using their franchise tag on Joe Thuney.

Roughly a half-hour before the franchise tag deadline, Thuney’s agent tweeted that the team will place the tag on Thuney.

I was just informed that the @Patriots are placing the Franchise Tag on @JosephThuney — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 16, 2020

The 27-year-old Thuney was set to become a free agent, after finishing up his fourth NFL season with a spot on the NFL’s All-Pro Second Team. The left guard has been an ironman for the Patriots, having started in played in all 64 regular-season games and 10 playoff games since the team drafted him with the 78th overall pick (third round) in 2016.

In fact, Thuney has played nearly every single snap since entering the league, having missed zero snaps in his first three years and taking 99 percent of the offensive snaps in 2019. (He missed six snaps at Miami and four at the Jets.)

Thuney also had zero penalties called on him in 2019. He had been called for 10 penalties as a rookie, three penalties in his second season, and five penalties in 2018. He also earned the highest PFF grade (77.4) of his career in 2019.

NFL Films showed Aaron Donald talking a lot of smack, including what seemed to be some taunting of Joe Thuney for not wanting 1-on-1's. Mics also caught Donald lamenting his 2 missed 1-on-1 plays on Patriots' TD drive. Here are those plays: pic.twitter.com/nBYlRJkGkd — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) February 7, 2019

Thuney had been playing on his rookie deal, which paid him $3.2 million over his first four years in the league.

The franchise tag will have him make $14.78 million in 2020. Despite the application of the tag, the Patriots could still trade Thuney. The team could also negotiate a long-term deal with Thuney.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe said that a trade is a possibility, though not a certainty.

The possibility of a tag and trade for Thuney does exist, per source. Doesn’t appear to be set in stone. Fluid situation. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 16, 2020

Rumors during the week of the NFL Combine indicated that a double-digit number of teams were going to try to pursue Thuney, so the Patriots may not have difficulty finding a trade partner, if that is the team’s planned route.