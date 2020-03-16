BOSTON (CBS) — As much of the country shuts down due to coronavirus, NFL business rolls on. For a number of players on Monday, that meant getting hit with the franchise tag.
The deadline for teams to place the franchise tag on players was moved from last week to Monday, as the league deemed it more sensible to wait for the results of the CBA vote. And so, with a deadline of 11:59 a.m. ET, a number of players received the tag from their respective teams.
Here’s a list of the players who were tagged, along with their salaries for 2020.
QUARTERBACKS
Dak Prescott, Dallas (*exclusive tag, roughly $33 million)
RUNNING BACKS
Derrick Henry, Tennessee ($10.278 million)
Kenyan Drake, Arizona (transition tag, $8.483 million)
WIDE RECEIVERS
A.J. Green, Cininnati ($17.865 million)
TIGHT ENDS
Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers ($10.607 million)
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
Joe Thuney, New England ($14.781 million)
Brandon Scherff, Washington ($14.781 million)
DEFENSIVE ENDS
Yannick Ngakoue, Jacksonville ($17.778 million)
LINEBACKERS
Bud Dupree, Pittsburgh ($15.828 million)
Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay ($15.828 million)
Matthew Judon, Baltimore ($15.828 million)
DEFENSIVE TACKLES
Chris Jones, Kansas City ($16.126 million)
Leonard Williams, New York Giants ($16.126 million)
SAFETIES
Anthony Harris, Minnesota ($11.441 million)
Justin Simmons, Denver ($11.441 million)