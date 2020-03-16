BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA is going to start making changes to service starting Tuesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
MBTA general manager Steve Poftak sent a note to all MBTA employees Monday saying the changes will be “based in part on ridership patterns and guidance provided by state public health officials.”
The memo did not mention what the specific service changes would be, but ridership and commuting has dropped as more people work from home to slow the spread of the virus.
“I ask essential personnel, those of you that operate and keep our system running everyday, to continue doing the job you do best, for all of our riders,” Poftak wrote.
“For personnel whose responsibilities include supporting our frontline employees, your supervisor will be discussing with you recent interim policy changes relative to maintaining continuity, remote service as well as possible teleworking. “