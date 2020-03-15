BOSTON (CBS) — Longtime Patriots captain Devin McCourty is staying in New England.
The Patriots signed McCourty to a two-year deal on Sunday, extending him through the 2021 season. McCourty had been set to become a free agent this week.
McCourty made the announcement on YouTube, along with his twin brother, Jason, who had his option for the 2020 season picked up by the Patriots last week.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the deal is for two years and $23 million, with $17 million guaranteed.
McCourty, who will turn 33 years old in August, has played in 155 of a possible 160 regular-season games, plus 23 playoff games, since being drafted 27th overall by the Patriots in 2010.
A Pro Bowler in 2010 and 2016, McCourty has been named a Second Team All-Pro three times as well. Last year, he recorded five interceptions, his most since his rookie season, when he played cornerback. He also forced two fumbles and recovered one, recording 58 total tackles.
McCourty has been a defensive captain every season since 2011, and the new deal likely ensures that he spends his entire career with the Patriots.
On Saturday, the Patriots re-signed another longtime captain in Matthew Slater.